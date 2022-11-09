Justice DY Chandrachud Takes Over as CJI: Here's What He Said About SC Collegium

"There is legitimate… public interest in knowing how judges are appointed but we also need to preserve the privacy of the people -- members of the Bar or judges of the High Court," Justice DY Chandrachud, who took over as India's 50th Chief Justice on Wednesday, 9 November, told The Indian Express about the Supreme Court's Collegium system.

His remark comes days after Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju's comments on the Collegium system of appointing judges being “opaque” and “not accountable."

Justice Chandrachud said that there were several improvements that could be made in the Collegium system even while the judiciary continues to "work within the fold of that system."

"So it's a constantly evolving process," he told The Indian Express.

He, however, cautioned against exposing "every little detail of discussions and deliberations."