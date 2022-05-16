How India Can Act As a Net Security Provider During the Sri Lanka Crisis

Delhi was certainly prompt in providing the first tranche of credit lines (as against loans) for the struggling country, well before it slid into chaos. In January 2022, a USD 400 million currency swap was provided under the SAARC framework and to deferred Asian Clearing Union (ACU) settlement of USD 515.2 million till 6 May 2022.

A new Line of Credit of USD 500 million was extended to Sri Lanka by the Indian government for importing fuel from India. In addition was a credit facility of USD 1 billion for the procurement of food, medicine, and other essential items from India.

But Sri Lanka had declared its worst economic crisis in early 2021, with analysts noting a steep rise in debt from 2005 onwards, from USD 11.3 billion in 2005, to USD 56.3 billion in 2020. India was already well aware of the role of China and its loss making projects—including in Rajapaksa’s town Hambantota—and consequently the rise in imports from China up 33 per cent for machinery and equipment, in a near carbon copy of Pakistan’s unsustainable debt patterns. The disastrous tax cuts of 2019 drove Sri Lanka further into the red. But at the time nearly every country was struggling for itself.

Leaving the pandemic aside, is it possible for the Indian national security system to include neighbouring economies as one of their focus areas in terms of early warning? This may, however, not be a one-off situation in the present climate. It is understood that India has committed to help Sri Lanka with a bailout plan from the World Bank, and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had met with Sri Lankan Finance Minister Ali Sabry in Washington during the Spring meetings in April.

Could quiet assistance and advice been given earlier to stave off a crisis? Diplomats will scorn this as ‘interference’ in the internal affairs of a state, and it will certainly be seen as such if it leaks out. Perhaps, then, that advice or assistance could come from a third country like Japan, already one of the largest lenders to Sri Lanka. It’s the intent that matters, not the route.