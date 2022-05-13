'People Want a New System': Oppn, Religious Leaders Decry New Sri Lanka PM

Ahead of the appointment, Prominent Buddhist monk Omalpe Sobitha Thero also opposed Wickremesinghe as PM, saying that the people were agitating for something else.

He added that he was 'not suitable' for the job, and his appointment was aimed at the “sole protection” of the Rajapaksas, The Hindu reported.

"The appointment of Ranil Wickremesinghe as Prime Minister is pure disregard of the request made by the Mahanayake Theros to appoint an all-party interim government," he reportedly added in a press conference.

Archbishop of Colombo Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith, meanwhile, added that people needed "person with integrity, not someone who has been defeated in politics.”