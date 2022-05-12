Sri Lanka Court Bans Ex-PM Mahinda Rajapaksa, Allies from Leaving Country

A court in Sri Lanka on Thursday, 12 May, banned former Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and his allies from leaving the country over "acts of violence against anti-government demonstrators."

As per sources, the ban has also been imposed on MPs Namal Rajapaksa, Johnston Fernando, Sanath Nishantha and 13 others along with Rajapaksa.

The development comes just a day after the Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka on Wednesday denied reports surrounding Sri Lankan political persons and their families fleeing to India as the country witnesses widespread violent protests.