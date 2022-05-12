ADVERTISEMENT

Sri Lanka Court Bans Ex-PM Mahinda Rajapaksa, Allies from Leaving Country

The ban has also been imposed on MPs Namal Rajapaksa, Johnston Fernando, Sanath Nishantha and 13 others.

The Quint
Updated
World
1 min read
Sri Lanka Court Bans Ex-PM Mahinda Rajapaksa, Allies from Leaving Country
i

A court in Sri Lanka on Thursday, 12 May, banned former Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and his allies from leaving the country over "acts of violence against anti-government demonstrators."

As per sources, the ban has also been imposed on MPs Namal Rajapaksa, Johnston Fernando, Sanath Nishantha and 13 others along with Rajapaksa.

The development comes just a day after the Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka on Wednesday denied reports surrounding Sri Lankan political persons and their families fleeing to India as the country witnesses widespread violent protests.

The commission had also denied speculations and rumours around India sending any military assistance to Sri Lanka.

"These are fake and blatantly false reports, devoid of any truth or substance," the commission had stated on Tuesday.

"The Spokesperson of Ministry of External Affairs of India clearly stated yesterday that India is fully supportive of Sri Lanka's democracy, stability and economic recovery," the statement added.

After Rajapaksa recently resigned, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa said that a new PM might be chosen this week.

Published: 
