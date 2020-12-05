Voters Punish ‘Exceptionally Complacent’ TRS for Hyderabad Floods

Regional parties know all about occupying space ceded by the national parties. That is how regional parties are born in the first place. But it takes an exceptionally complacent regional party to let a national party into a state, as seen in the Hyderabad municipal elections.

The Hyderabad floods is a case-study of how not to underestimate the voter. This, and the neglect of other urban issues, has had severe political costs for the government led by Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS), evident from results of elections to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

In October 2020, the city faced rains not seen in over 70 years and even boats were employed for transport. Over 37,000 households were affected and the TRS provided cash relief to families to address the losses.