Weeks After Hyderabad Floods, A Father Waits for Missing Children

“The rainwater had flooded around the house and the rain was not stopping at all. As it was continuously raining, I decided to leave the house and take my children to my brother’s house. And for that, I woke my children up from sleep,” he said.

Just as they were getting out, the floodwater breached the wall. “The pressure of the water was increasing, and the walls were cracking. My two sons were standing near the gate and I was guiding them. They were taking their children and going to the other side,” he recollected.

“Just as they got out of the gate, they were washed away after the neighbouring house’s wall collapsed. The pressure from all three sides took everything in its way with it. It was all of a sudden. Even I was washed away, and I didn’t know where my children were. I kept looking for them, but I couldn’t see them and by then I had gone far in the water,” he said.