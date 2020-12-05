GHMC Election Results: 4 Major Trends For Telangana Politics

But its weakening isn't uniformly spread out.

It needs to be understood that Hyderabad was never a stronghold of the TRS and it was especially weak among migrants from Rayalaseema and Coastal Andhra as well as Hindi and Urdu speaking voters.

However, it gained among these sections after coming to power in 2014. This period also saw the marginalisation of Seemandhra parties TDP and YSRCP in Telangana politics, to the TRS's advantage.

In this election, however, a major part of non-Telangana voters may have shifted to the BJP.

But the BJP seems to have had better luck at winning over former TDP voters than YSRCP voters. For instance, in Kukatpally, which is dominated by YSRCP-leaning Rayalaseema migrants, the TRS has done exceptionally well.

The TRS also seems to have done much better among poorer and lower middle class voters and in places where poorer migrants from rural Telangana reside.

The TRS is partly to blame for its own plight. Had it not ruthlessly demolished the Congress and TDP through defections, it wouldn't have left such a vacuum for the BJP to fill.

Its ambiguous relationship with the BJP – supporting it on several issues at the Centre – has also not helped.