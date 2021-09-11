Hate Speech? Check. Nuremberg-esque Laws? Check. Economic Boycotts? On It

10 August 2021: A Muslim e-rickshaw driver is assaulted in Kanpur by a mob, beaten while his daughter clings to him, forced to chant 'Jai Shri Ram'.

21 August 2021: A Muslim beggar in Ajmer, Rajasthan, is beaten by a group of men and told to 'go to Pakistan'.

22 August 2021: A Muslim bangle-seller is beaten up by a mob in Indore for selling his wares in a Hindu-dominated area, accused of love jihad, and arrested based on the accusations of one of the men who beat him up.

28 August 2021: A Muslim scrap-dealer is threatened by two men, forced to chant 'Jai Shri Ram', and made to leave a village in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district.

29 August 2021: A Muslim dosa-seller in Mathura is attacked and his cart vandalised by a man who says his cart should have a Muslim name on it, while people in the crowd chant for purification of the city.

8 September 2021: Bengaluru-based ready-to-cook meals-company iD Fresh Foods, founded by five Muslim men, files a complaint with the Bengaluru Police after a forward goes viral making all sorts of communal allegations against them.