Man Beaten, Told to 'Go to Pakistan' in Video From Ajmer; Police Books 5

A video that has surfaced on social media shows a man, who had ostensibly come to beg for alms in a neighbourhood of Rajasthan's Ajmer, being assaulted by a man who tells him "Go to Pakistan."

Two minors, a girl and a boy, possibly related to the beggar, can also be seen being heckled by the man in the video of the incident, which took place in Ajmer's Ramganj district. A crowd of people can be seen spectating the affair.

"Go to Pakistan. You will get alms there. You won't get anything here," the assailant can be heard telling the indigent man in the video. He also slaps the man multiple times and attempts to kick him, the footage shows.