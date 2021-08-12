Kanpur: Muslim Man Thrashed, Paraded While Child Cries for Mercy

Visuals have emerged of a muslim man being paraded through the streets of Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur amid chants of 'Jai Shri Ram', with his little daughter clings to him and cries desperately for her father’s safety.



The disturbing visuals show that the man is assaulted in the presence of his child, and hit even while in custody of the police. Before the police breaks up the frenzied mob, the man is also seen being hit on his head by what appears to be a black helmet, the force of which causes him to fall on the ground.



According to a report by NDTV, the incident took place 500 metres from where the right-wing group Bajrang Dal held a meeting, in which they claimed that Muslims in the area were attempting to convert a Hindu girl in their locality. The incident is reported to have taken place right after the meeting.