‘Love Jihad’: A Homage to Nuremberg & Anti-Miscegenation Laws

And so, enter the raft of ‘Love Jihad’ laws that are being touted in five Indian states at present: Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Karnataka, and Assam.

Given the fact that ‘Love Jihad’ itself is an undefined, unrecognised concept, even for the BJP, it is unsurprising that the proposed legislations (for UP and MP at least) focus on questioning conversions, and making conversions for the sake of marriage illegal.

At the outset, let’s be clear: There is no legal basis for any such laws, whether because of the overreach they would involve, or the fact that any actual illegalities are already covered by existing legislation, such as state laws against forced conversions and criminal intimidation under the IPC.

As long as there are two consenting adults involved, the right to privacy and the right to practice a religion or faith of one’s choice preclude any interference by the state, the courts, right-wing goons and even the families of the couple – no amount of creativity in the wording of the legislation can change that.