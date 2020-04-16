Food Amid COVID: Demand, Prices, Supply & Curious Case of Veggies

Inter-district movements and inter-state movements have been strictly restricted. Local execution is slowly warming up to the relaxed movement of essential commodities; however, for crops that were standing tall for harvest, the damage has been met.

Farmers have had to make distress sales for their horticulture crops. Shortage of labour and unavailability of machinery, lower number of operational traders and trucks, increased farmer costs – have all reduced the price they receive for their produce. In Jharkhand, farmers who sold beans for Rs 25-30/kilo are now reporting making distress sales to the point of Rs 4-5/kilo.