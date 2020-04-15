COVID-19: Give Migrant Workers Food And Cash Or Face Their Wrath

The government should have allowed migrant workers to get home to their villages. For that, trains and buses were needed for at least a week before the lockdown. This would have decongested the cities. It would have led to more efficient social distancing both in cities and villages. Instead, the government said, stay in the cities. But to make that happen you have to put money into that jobless worker’s pocket which wasn’t done. The cash and food relief announced by the finance minister was too little, and did not even include most migrant workers. And for the eligible few, it wasn’t clear how these small amounts would even reach them.