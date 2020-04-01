Amid Lockdown, Landlord Waives off Rent, Provides Food to Tenants

The current state of lockdown has been harsh on many but people across the country are trying to help in as many ways as they can.

Kushal Pal, a resident of the Barola village in Uttar Pradesh, is doing his bit by waiving off the rent for 50 of his tenants. Since many daily wage labourers are being forced to travel back to their respective hometowns in light of the coronavirus outbreak, Kushal waived off the rent of 50 people and is requesting them to stay put and not leave his residence to return back to their native place.