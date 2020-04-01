Amid Lockdown, Landlord Waives off Rent, Provides Food to Tenants
The current state of lockdown has been harsh on many but people across the country are trying to help in as many ways as they can.
Kushal Pal, a resident of the Barola village in Uttar Pradesh, is doing his bit by waiving off the rent for 50 of his tenants. Since many daily wage labourers are being forced to travel back to their respective hometowns in light of the coronavirus outbreak, Kushal waived off the rent of 50 people and is requesting them to stay put and not leave his residence to return back to their native place.
In light of the ongoing 21-day nationwide lockdown, it is deemed ideal and necessary for people to remain wherever they are. However for the lesser fortunate who survive on daily wages, this lockdown has been extremely difficult to get through. Not being able to afford rent and even basic essentials like food and water have forced them to walk back home.
In light of such events, Kushal has also provided other necessities to his tenants. He has given them 5 kg flour packets to all his tenants, his driver and also the security guards.
On Saturday, 28 March, the Noida administration passed an order asking landlords to collect rent from their worker-tenants only after a month, amid the lockdown.
(With inputs from ANI)