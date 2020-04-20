COVID-19 Quarantining and Bored? Start Growing Your Own Veggies!

As human civilisation progressed, the production of food was confined to rural communities, while the urban populace largely engaged itself in trading activities and non-farming activities. Urban farming turned into a mere hobby, thanks to the advent of a modern chain of transport and communication that globalised the exchange of food stuffs. However, there were times when urban people had to give in.

Natural disasters such as famines, floods, plagues, etc, and the acts of man, such as war, encouraged urban population to explore farming due to the disruption in global supply chains of food varieties coming from farming communities. This particularly happened in the West. During World War I, American President W Wilson and First Lady Edith Wilson, used sheep to mow and fertilise lawns to save resources for war effort. Likewise, they called upon all the citizens to utilise open spaces for food growth to reduce pressure on rural food production. In a similar fashion, during World War II, UK, Canada, and the US planted ‘victory gardens’.