Urban Unemployment Increases Sharply to 9.7% in January 2020: CMIE

Mahesh Vyas, CEO of CMIE, elaborated on the findings in his Business Standard column, “The unemployment rate did cross 8 percent in August and October 2019. But, it has been distinctly lower than that since October. The rate seems to have slipped down decisively below 8 percent but it remains distinctly higher than 7 percent. Evidently, although the unemployment (rate over a 12-month period) is quite high at about 7.4%, it has stopped rising as it has been since mid-2017. The new phenomenon is a substantial increase in the month-on-month variations in the unemployment rate.”