Odisha Relaxes Lockdown Norms for Agriculture, Allied Activities

Forty-one of the total 54 COVID-19 positive cases in Odisha have been detected in Bhubaneswar alone. The government will have separate relaxation guidelines for Bhubaneswar. The state capital will not be given relaxation as there is no agricultural activity or MGNREGA work in Bhubaneswar," Jena said.

Maintaining that social distancing will be strictly implemented during farming activities, Jena said, agriculture and allied activities such as movement of agri machines, opening of cold storages and application for crop loan are exempted from lockdown norms.

"All kinds of fisheries, allied activities and veterinary activities would continue during the second phase of the lockdown," he said.