Indian & Chinese Armies Complete Disengagement Process in Gogra-Hot Springs Area

The armies of India and China on Tuesday, 13 September, completed the disengagement process and moved back their frontline troops to rear locations from the face-off site of Patrolling Point 15 in the Gogra-Hot Springs area of eastern Ladakh.

They also dismantled the temporary infrastructure that had been built in several areas of eastern Ladakh after the standoff, which started in May 2020.

Sources told PTI that the two sides disengaged according to the plan, which included completing the joint verification of the entire process.