Indian & Chinese Armies Complete Disengagement Process in Gogra-Hot Springs Area
The temporary infrastructure, that was built in the area after the standoff started in May 2020, was dismantled.
The armies of India and China on Tuesday, 13 September, completed the disengagement process and moved back their frontline troops to rear locations from the face-off site of Patrolling Point 15 in the Gogra-Hot Springs area of eastern Ladakh.
They also dismantled the temporary infrastructure that had been built in several areas of eastern Ladakh after the standoff, which started in May 2020.
Sources told PTI that the two sides disengaged according to the plan, which included completing the joint verification of the entire process.
The disengagement process started on 8 September after the 16th round of talks were held between the Corps Commanders of India and China.
Both armies were supposed to move back from their positions towards their respective sides of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and verify each others' positions.
Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi had said that the disengagement process will be completed by 12 September.
‘Disengagement Has Happened, De-Escalation Has Not’: Owaisi
"PM told country no one has entered our territory but they (Chinese soldiers) are inside. BJP is saying that after 15-16 rounds of dialogue (with China), disengagement happened. Disengagement has happened, de-escalation has not & should have happened," All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi commented on the development.
The two armies had previously disengaged from the Galwan area in July 2020 and the banks of the Pangong lake in February 2021 in eastern Ladakh.
In the beginning of May 2020, China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) had occupied positions in six areas – Pangong Tso, Gogra Hot springs, Galwan Valley, Depsang Bulge area, Gurung Hill, and Reqin La – blocking Indian troops from patrolling up to its claimed line. The standoff had led to a clash at Pangong Tso lake in Ladakh through which the LAC passes as well as a violent clash in Galwan Valley, resulting in the deaths of 20 Indian soldiers and four Chinese soldiers. Tensions have persisted at the border since these clashes.
(With inputs from ANI and PTI.)
