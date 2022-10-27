Clip From Video Game Simulation Shared as Ukraine Destroying Russian Tanks
The video is from a game called Arma 3, not a real incident, as claimed.
A video showing some tanks getting blown up by missiles is being widely shared on the internet with a claim that it shows Ukraine's defence forces using American missiles to destroy Russian tanks.
The claim comes amid an escalation of tensions between the two countries after weeks of lull. In February, Russia launched an invasion of Ukraine, which has now entered its ninth month.
However, we found that the claim was false. A longer video uploaded on a YouTube channel, which goes by the name Milman, shows that the visuals seen in the viral clip are from a video game called Arma 3.
Similar visuals were used in the past to spread misinformation during the 2020 Azerbaijan-Armenia conflict and during the Taliban's takeover of Panjshir Valley in Afghanistan.
CLAIM
The claim suggests that the video shows Russian tanks getting blown up by Ukrainians.
The video is uploaded with a caption saying, "In Ukraine, hunting Russian tanks with American FGM - 148 Javelin missiles. Has to be seen to be believed!! Precision strikes...This is modern warfare (sic)".
Several social media users have shared the video with the same claim.
WHAT WE FOUND
We searched for the video on YouTube using keywords such as "missiles hitting tanks clip".
This led us to a longer video uploaded on a channel called Milman. It was uploaded on 20 July and was titled, "Ukraine NLAW Anti-Tank Missile Destroyed 2 Russian Tanks - Arma 3 Game."
We found that around the 1:52 timestamp of the video, a higher-quality and similar version of the viral clip can be seen playing.
On comparing some frames of both these clips, we found that both of them are the same.
(Note: Swipe right to see both comparisons)
We compared a frame of the viral clip with the YouTube clip and found that both of them are the same.
(Source: YouTube/Screenshot/Altered by The Quint)
On comparing both these images, we found both the videos are from the same incident.
(Source: YouTube/Screenshot/Altered by The Quint)
Further, we came across a comment by the channel where it has also clarified and mentioned that "all events in this video are not real."
We have also reached out to the YouTube channel for their inputs and the article will be updated if and when we hear back from them.
In its 'about' section, the channel mentioned that all the military simulations are created using Arma 3, and the videos are entirely "fictitious". It also adds that these clips are recorded and edited.
Clearly, a video from a game called Arma 3 is being shared on social media platforms with a false claim that it shows Ukrainians attacking Russian tanks.
