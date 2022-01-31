Budget 2022: Can Modi Govt Balance Politics & Economy Ahead of Elections?

Unless you have been sleeping under a rock, India's economy now is divided between the V ‘school’ and the ‘K school’, neither to be confused with the exalted Delhi School of Economics, popularly called ‘D school’ by its groupies.

It is going to be a tough spring for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government as it has to face elections in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Goa, where voters will show if the alarmist ‘K-walas’ criticising the Vs cut any ice at the polling booths.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has to address the K side in her Budget for 2022-23 on 1 February. But will she? Or, can she?