15 Lakh People Lose Jobs in August, Unemployment Rate at 8.32%

The escalation in unemployment also comes after the month of July recorded 15 lakh joining the labour force, mostly in low-productivity agricultural work during the peak of the monsoon-led sowing season.

Speaking on the rise of unemployment in the country, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi censured the Narendra Modi-led government.

He tweeted in Hindi on Friday, 3 September, “The Modi government is harmful for employment. It does not promote or support any business or employment outside of his circle and is trying to snatch jobs from those who have them.”