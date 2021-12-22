BJP's Char Dham Project: How Govt Bypassed Environmental Clearance

This judgment was not about the legality of the project itself, since the court had earlier upheld the approval given to the project. The judgment dealt with the application filed by the Ministry of Defence (MoD) seeking a modification of the earlier order of 8 September 2020, which limited the width of the highway. According to the Union Government, there has been a material change in circumstances, necessitating an improvement of roads to enable the movement of troops and equipment to Army stations on the Indo-China border. Thus, the application has urged that a double-lane road having a carriageway width of 7 metres (or 7.5 metres) is necessary to meet the Army’s requirement since the 2020 judgment limited it to a maximum of 7 metres, as per the 2018 Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

Though the judgment is quite detailed, the conclusion is concise and clear: