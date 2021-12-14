Char Dham Project: SC Clears Widening of Roads, Cites National Security

The Supreme Court on Tuesday, 14 December, allowed the double-lane paved shoulder configuration for the Chardham road project, taking into consideration the recent security challenges at the India-China border, and the strategic importance of having double-lane roads for swift movement of the armed forces.

A bench headed by Justice DY Chandrachud emphasised that it is essential to strike a balance when there is a need to widen strategic roads, important for national security, and the principle of sustainable development, which is crucial to protect the environment. The bench said the court can't second-guess the infrastructural needs of the armed forces.