Explained: The Char Dham Project, Its Ecological Impact & the SC Judgement

What Were the Objections?

Environmentalist groups, including Dehradun-based Citizens for Green Doon, in their plea opposing the widening of the highway, cited the massive landslides and other environmental disasters that have resulted due to felling of trees and destruction of ecosystems for infrastructure projects.

A High-Powered Committee (HPC) was set up the Supreme Court to consider the cumulative and independent impact of the Chardham project on the Himalayan valleys.

The Report of the High-Powered Committee

In July 2020, the HPC submitted two reports after members of the panel conflicted on the ideal width for hill roads. The minority recommendation, made by 4 members of the HPC argued that “a disaster-resilient road is much more critical” than a wider road “prone to frequent blockages, landslides and recurring slope failures,” reported The Indian Express.

On the other hand, 21 HPC members, 14 of them government officials, sought a 12-m road width.

Supreme Court Rules in Favour of 5.5 KM Road Length

The Supreme Court in September 2020 upheld the recommendation of the minority, ruling that the carriageway width should be limited 5.5 m in the precarious terrain.

The Central Govt's Contention

The central government challenged the ruling, citing concerns of national interest. It had pushed for the road to be developed to two-lane with paved shoulders, and having a width of 10m.

"China is building helipads and buildings on the other side… so trucks carrying artillery, rocket launchers and tanks may have to pass through these roads," Attorney General KK Venugopal had told the top court in November 2021.

The Environmentalists' Argument

Citizens for Green Doon in November had argued in the court that the army was satisfied with the existing roads but was only following the dictates of the government, as per The Indian Express.

The NGO further contended that the road widening exercise was being sought merely in order to facilitate the Char Dham Yatra.

The Supreme Court's Judgement

Pronouncing judgment in the Char Dham case, the Supreme Court on Tuesday, 14 December, allowed the double-lane paved shoulder configuration for the Chardham road project.

The court's order was devised taking into consideration the recent security challenges at the India-China border, and the strategic importance of having double-lane roads for swift movement of the armed forces.