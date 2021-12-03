Assam Lynching Case: How Media & Society Bayed For ‘Swift Justice’

In the last few years, there has been a steady increase in mob violence and brutal killings in Assam. The latest victim is Animesh Bhuyan, a 23-year-old AASU leader lynched to death by a mob led by Niraj Das, alia, “Kola Lora”. After such brutal incidents, social media gets abuzz with calls for ‘instance justice’ and capital punishment. However, such instances continue to rise after every such incident, despite strong calls for ‘justice’. This leads us to ask two important questions.

First, a very general sociological question of how such behaviour of the mob is often equated to the idea of justice, which is ironic, to say the least, as seen from the victim’s point of view. In this relation, what do such behaviours and their idea of punishment tell us about a society’s moral and social order? Secondly, do we see an increased call for such justice for violence that seemingly occurs in public space? If so, is there a qualitative difference in how people react to crimes that are seemingly public and private?