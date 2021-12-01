Main Accused in Assam Lynching Case Attempts to Flee, Dies in Road Accident
Das was allegedly hit by the police vehicle.
Niraj Das, the key accused in the case concerning the lynching of a student leader in Assam, was killed in a road accident while trying to flee police custody on the night of Tuesday, 30 November. He was allegedly hit by a police vehicle, The Indian Express reported.
Jorhat SP Ankur Jain spoke to the daily and said, "The investigating officer was interrogating him last evening when he revealed some information on a hidden drug assignment."
While being transported to the site where the professed drug consignment was stored, Das jumped out of the back of the jeep, and the escort vehicle following his vehicle collided with him. Three policemen in the escort vehicle also sustained injuries.
Das was declared dead on arrival at the Jorhat Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), the report added.
The Case
Twenty-eight-year-old All Assam Students' Union (AASU) leader Animesh Bhuyan was allegedly lynched by a group of people on Monday, after a heated argument following a road accident.
Two others were severely wounded in the incident, which took place near the Jorhat truck stand, as per news agency PTI. Bhuyan and his associates were reportedly accosted for hitting an elderly man on a two-wheeler with their vehicle.
Thirteen people were arrested in the case.
(With inputs from The Indian Express.)
