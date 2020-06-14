In a new development in the broad daylight killing of a 26-year-old youth in Guwahati on Friday, 12 June, the case will now be transferred to the Crime Investigation Department (CID) for further investigation.The deceased, identified as Rituparna Pegu of Akajan in Silapathar, was allegedly killed by a group of around four people, including a minor, following an altercation that took place at a shop in Noonmati on Friday. The incident was captured on a CCTV camera.Pegu's death sparked protests across Noonmati in Guwahati, and on social media.Assam Oil Well Fire Continues: 2 Killed, PM Assures SupportSpeaking with EastMojo, Dhanraj Doley, president of Mising Students' Association, Delhi (MiSAD), said that they are waiting for the post-mortem report to come out, following which the body will be taken to the deceased's native place, Akajan, for the last rites.Further, he said that Assam's Mising community is planning on submitting a memorandum with three main demands – a charge sheet within 90 days, prompt action, and punishment to the guilty, and providing adequate compensation to the wife and infant of the deceased.According to Doley, since Pegu's widow is a homemaker, the government should give her a job as compensation.Meanwhile, the police have arrested five persons – Ibrahim Ali and Dulal Ali, the relatives of the minor; the owner of the shop, Arman Ali; Hussain Ali, Manuwara Khatun – for the killing of the youth in Noonmati, on Saturday. A case vides Noonmati PS C/no 294/20 u/s 147/148/149/302 IPC has been registered and the investigation is on.The deceased was an Uber driver, and a part-time employee of the shop Arman Home Furnishing before he lost his job due to the lockdown.Leopard Trapped, Beaten to Death And Paraded in Assam’s Guwahati “The deceased, a resident of Silapathar, stayed in a rented accommodation near the Gauhati Commerce College and visited the shop this afternoon. He was an employee of the shop but due to the pandemic he lost his job. He continued to visit the shop frequently. Around 2:30 pm on Friday, he got into a heated argument with a minor who works at the shop. Members of the minor’s family also rallied behind the minor. In the meantime, he stabbed Pegu in the neck. The whole incident was captured on CCTV camera,” ACP Noonmati Jikirani Mahanta said on Friday evening.Pegu was immediately rushed to a private hospital, but the doctor there declared him brought dead. He is survived by his wife and an eight-month-old baby.(This story was originally published on EastMojo. It has been republished here with permission.) We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.