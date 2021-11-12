Afghanistan Needs Backing for the NRF as Taliban Govt Starts Fraying

August 2021 was a historic month for international politics in general and for Asian politics in particular. The hasty withdrawal of the United States from Afghanistan after twenty years of failed military intervention only led to the reinstallation of the Afghan Taliban government in Kabul. Although the Taliban now controls almost the entire territory of Afghanistan, its government faces serious legitimacy issues. On the other hand, the National Resistance Front (NRF) is, though militarily overwhelmed by the Taliban, a more legitimate entity to lead the modern Afghan nation.

To start with, the current Afghan generation has grown up with the reality of modern times and they will not accept the extremist ideology of the Afghan Taliban at any cost. The interim government of the Taliban has abolished the existing educational curriculum, and millions of students are left confused about their academic future. The newly-imposed curriculum comprises only two language subjects – Farsi/Dari and Pashto – and mathematics and the Holy Book, the Quran.