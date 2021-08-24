Son of 'Lion of Panjshir,' Ahmad Massoud Is Shaping an Anti-Taliban Resistance

"I write from the Panjshir Valley today, ready to follow in my father’s footsteps, with mujahideen fighters who are prepared to once again take on the Taliban," Ahmad Massoud wrote in The Washington Post on 18 August, three days after the militant organisation Taliban seized the reigns of Afghanistan.

Touted as the lone guard of the Panjshir Valley – the last outpost of Afghanistan that remains free from the Taliban – Ahmad Massoud is keeping alive the resistance against the insurgents.