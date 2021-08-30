Amid Fears of Extremities, Afghan Folk Singer Killed by Taliban Fighter
Fawad Andarabi’s killing comes just days after a Taliban spokesperson was quoted saying that music will be banned.
Amid widespread fears around the Taliban’s reign of terror, a Taliban fighter reportedly shot dead an Afghan folk singer in Afghanistan’s northeastern Baghlan province. The circumstances of the act are yet to become clear.
The singer, Fawad Andarabi’s, killing comes just days after a Taliban spokesperson was quoted by The New York Times as saying that music in public will be banned once again in the country as it was in the previous Taliban regime.
Between 1996-2001, the Taliban had banned all other forms of music, except Islamic music.
According to AP, Jawad Andarabi, who confirmed his father’s death, said that the Taliban had previously come to Fawad’s home and even had tea. He demanded justice for his father and said that the local Taliban council vowed to punish the killer.
Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told the AP that they would investigate the incident, but gave no detail on the matter.
Andarabi played the ghichak – a bowed lute played in Afghanistan, Iraq and Tajikistan. Following his death, several videos surfaced on social media where he is heard singing traditional songs on Afghanistan and its people.
Although the Taliban has put out a message of moderation for the international community, this incident is set another example of the Taliban’s brutality.
Since they took over the country, several working women have been asked to leave their jobs – among them two news presenters, who were taken off air.
(With inputs from AP)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.