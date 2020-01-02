Why Women Taking Charge of Protests is Significant and Different

It all started on the Friday before last. A girl I knew from law school, asking if I could help with some anti-CAA / NRC protestors who had been detained at the Daryaganj Police Station. I looked at my watch. It was 9.30 at night, well beyond curfew time for a girl in Delhi, and Daryaganj was a 40-minute-long drive away. It had been a hotbed for protestor-police clashes for a week now. The idea of going there at this time was crazy. But I had volunteered to help and this was my first call. I couldn’t back down now. With mortal effort I shoved off the blanket, wore boots, bundled into my car and hit the road.

When G-maps showed me that I was 2 minutes away from the Daryaganj Police Station, I found a parking and got out. Putting on my lawyer robe and neck-tie, I walked towards the station with my hands in the air, my bar council id flashing in one of them. ‘Lawyer! Lawyer!’ I shouted as I crossed the police barricades.