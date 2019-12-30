How Women Are Leading NRC-CAA-NPR Protests from Home & in Streets

December 2019 has been a month of pan-Indian protests against the CAA, the NRC and the NPR — the three of which taken together make, what most people are saying, a deadly combination of discrimination against the Muslim minority community in the country.

While it's mostly a male-dominated parliament that called all the shots to implement NRC-CAA-NPR, the streets, however, are buzzing with women who are leading the protests for days at a stretch and seen helping their male comrades against police brutality.

With the help of journalists and citizen voices, in this special episode of The Big Story, we talk about this big movement where women are standing tall as symbols of dissent. Tune in!