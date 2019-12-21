Daryaganj Violence: Detainees & Kin Recount a Night of Terror

The case of Akmal*, also from the same area, is similar.

“I often come to eat at the Jahangeer restaurant at Daryaganj, especially on Fridays. I was coming out of the restaurant when the police picked up me. I had no idea what was happening,” he said.

Yet another detainee who claims to have had nothing to do with the protests is Izhar*. He said that he had come to the area as part of his marketing job and maintains that he had nothing to do with the protests.

While most of the released detainees said the police did not hit them at the police station, a few of them were thrashed by the cops.

Salim* said that one policeman thrashed him with his belt. Unable to walk properly due to the beating, Salim hobbled towards a vehicle with the help of his family who had come to receive him.

Ikramuddin* also said that the police hit him on the hip with a lathi.

At least two detainees complained that one policeman thrashed them and forced them to chant “Jai Shri Ram”.

“He hit me and asked me to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’. The other policemen asked him to stop. They often told him to leave as well as he was getting too aggressive,” one of them narrated.