Marriage Story: Tina Dabi And Athar Khan Owe Us Nothing 

Taking our noses where they belong has always been a difficult task. Especially of late. What with the raging pandemic and months of quarantine. So what does one do with the hefty reservoirs of adrenaline pulsing through our veins?

Hit up the internet, and you shall know.

Some are — without batting an eyelid — caving to their basest instincts. A recent example? An intrepid incursion into IAS officers Tina Dabi and Athar Khan's marriage. Recently, the couple — who got married in 2018 — filed for divorce and almost everyone — who is not a part of that marriage — has an opinion about it.