What Indians Abroad Want to Say to Modi-Shah Amidst Delhi Violence

The BJP government’s ambitions under Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, to alter the country's social fabric, has not only divided the country but also lifted the veil, showcasing a dangerous communal agenda of transforming a secular India into a ‘Hindu rashtra’.

Late to the party, the international community is now starting to recognise the grave and impending outcomes of this government’s policies which are seen as enabling a gradual and systematic disenfranchisement of the world’s second largest Muslim population.

The Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) as a constitutional blunder, in conjunction with conflicting statements and official records on the implementation of National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR), have nearly broken the camel’s back and impacted the citizens’ faith in Modi’s governance, despite the decisive mandate his party received in the recent Lok Sabha elections.

We are, therefore, deeply concerned, to see this transition from a decisive to a divisive India.