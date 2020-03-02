Delhi Violence A Genocide, Says Mamata As TMC Launch New Campaign

She also reacted to slogans of "Goli Maaro Sa***n Ko" that were chanted by BJP workers on the way to Amit Shah's rally in Kolkata on 1 March.

"I know some people at the BJP rally chanted Goli Maaro yesterday. That is illegal. Action will be taken against all of them. No one will be spared. This is Bengal. Not Delhi," she thundered, also adding that the Kolkata Police has already arrested three people.

During the speech, she also took a dig at Donald Trump and how he mispronounced the name of Swami Vivekananda, one of Bengal's most respected luminaries.

"But I don't blame Trump. We have been unsuccessful in teaching him", she said.

Pointed jabs were also made at the CPI(M) and Congress with Banerjee saying that they are aiding the BJP and making no use of their influence in Delhi.