Delhi Violence A Genocide, Says Mamata As TMC Launch New Campaign
A raging Mamata Banerjee hit out at the BJP with regard to the Delhi violence, calling it a "planned genocide".
Banerjee, the chief minister of West Bengal, was speaking at the launch of a new campaign by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) called "Banglar Gorbo Mamata (Pride Of Bengal, Mamata)".
The campaign has been ideated and will be executed by political strategist Prashant Kishor's Indian Political Action Committee (IPAC), which was roped in to handle the TMC's campaign for the 2021 state elections.
'This Is Bengal, Not Delhi'
While addressing a crowd of over 25,000 party members and officials, Banerjee tore into the BJP over the Delhi violence and the "politics of hate they are spreading in every state they rule".
She also reacted to slogans of "Goli Maaro Sa***n Ko" that were chanted by BJP workers on the way to Amit Shah's rally in Kolkata on 1 March.
"I know some people at the BJP rally chanted Goli Maaro yesterday. That is illegal. Action will be taken against all of them. No one will be spared. This is Bengal. Not Delhi," she thundered, also adding that the Kolkata Police has already arrested three people.
During the speech, she also took a dig at Donald Trump and how he mispronounced the name of Swami Vivekananda, one of Bengal's most respected luminaries.
"But I don't blame Trump. We have been unsuccessful in teaching him", she said.
Pointed jabs were also made at the CPI(M) and Congress with Banerjee saying that they are aiding the BJP and making no use of their influence in Delhi.
'Banglar Gorbo Mamata'
Meanwhile, the campaign launch had all the trademark signs of a Prashant Kishor and a Mamata Banerjee event with a corporatised look and touch that is a signature of the former, and the usual song and dance that takes place in all of the latter's programmes.
The campaign, which is a 75-day outreach campaign that "celebrates the journey of Mamata Banerjee", has been divided into three phases that culminate on 10 May.
The campaign plan shared by the party looks at increasing the party's communication and engagement with cadre and the public at all levels.
The party claims that it will involve over 75,000 leaders and grassroots workers who will cover the 15,000 most populous habitations in the state.
This is the second campaign that the party is launching since it roped in Kishor and IPAC. The first was a telephonic outreach programme called "Didi Ke Bolo".
