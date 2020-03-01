Sikh Father-Son Duo Save Over 70 Lives During Delhi Violence
Over 70 people were saved by a Sikh father-son duo during the violence in Gokulpuri area in Delhi, on 24 Februrary, 2020. Mohinder Singh, with the help of his son, transported Muslim families from Gokulpuri market area to Kardampuri on two-wheelers, ANI reported.
'I Was Reminded of the 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots’
Mohinder Singh said the violence in Delhi reminded him of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, which he was witness to.
At the time, he says, the Sikh community had given turbans to Muslim men with beards, after having rescued the women and children from the area.
At least 42 people have died and more than 200 people have sustained serious injuries in the communal violence that rocked north-east Delhi for four days. Two Special Investigation Teams (SIT) have been constituted under the Delhi Police's Crime Branch to investigate the violence.
(With inputs from ANI)
