Kanpur CAA Row: As UP Cops Book 21,000, Six Lawyers Fight Pro Bono

Days after violence followed anti-CAA protests in Kanpur, including neighbouring Yateemganj and Babupurwa, on 21 December, Uttar Pradesh police booked more than 21,000 people in 15 FIRs lodged at various police stations across Kanpur. Most of those booked are still unidentified.

Six lawyers from Kanpur have come together and formed a panel to protect the innocent by fighting their cases for free.