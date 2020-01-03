BJP Releases Toll Free Number to Register Support for CAA
The anti CAA-NRC protesters at Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh.
The anti CAA-NRC protesters at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh.
The Quint
India

The BJP on Thursday, 2 January, evening released a toll free number where people can give a missed call and register their support for the legislation.

Meanwhile, a few of the organisers withdrew from the Shaheen Bagh protest, in an attempt to “avoid politicisation of the stage by parties”, according to a message being forwarded by some organisers.

  • Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal was shown black flags by agitators protesting against the contentious law on Wednesday
  • The BJP has decided to launch a campaign blitzkrieg in West Bengal to counter the TMC’s “misinformation programmes” regarding CAA
  • Kerala’s legislators passed a resolution against the CAA in the state Assembly on Tuesday, demanding its withdrawal
