Coronavirus in Italy to be Defeated by ‘Witches’? Sure, Who Knows!

This made my day, today. A short article on coronavirus-fighting strategy from a news website called Lo Statale Jonico publishing from Calabria, the Italian region where I was born, gave me the much required comic relief.

It reads like this: “The Ministry of Health has declared that reinforcements are coming! After the hiring of 10,000 new doctors—who are yet to take their qualifying examination—it is now the turn of the Calabrian grandmothers. Old women who are experts in rites against the evil eye, affascino and iettatura, will now be in the trenches against coronavirus. Knowing the ancient rite of removal of the evil eye will in fact, from today, be considered in Calabria as qualifying for the medical profession. It's time to join forces and appeal to everything,” comments a person from Germaneto. Between sacred and profane, between science and pseudoscience, between magic and medicine, Calabria clings to every type of remedy. Obviously, the grandmothers raise their hand with an enthusiastic “Present, sir” to the appeal and leave en masse for the Calabrian hospitals, at the forefront of the pandemic emergency”.