Coronavirus in Italy: How Pizza & Songs Are Keeping Everyone Sane

Ennio Flaiano, a great italian satirical writer, wrote once, describing the political situation in Italy during the 50s: “The situation is desperate but not serious”. His words, always quoted and misquoted in Italy about practically everything, apply to the current coronavirus emergency as well. The situation is desperate: you all have seen images of cities and roads empty and lonely with shops shut and no people around.

Since yesterday nobody has been allowed to go out except for urgent and necessary reasons: medical checks, shopping food, and going to work if it is not possible to work from home.

If you go out you must carry a form downloaded from the Interior Ministry website where you declare was absolutely necessary for you to leave the house. The hashtag #iorestoacasa (I stay at home) is trending in Italy and famous actors and singers are advertising it on TV.