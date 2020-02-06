CAA-NRC: Why Police Interrogating Dissenting Children Is Wrong

Their ‘crime’ was that they took part in a school play enacted in the Shaheen Primary and Secondary School, Bidar on 21 January, in which they are alleged to have recited lines against the CAA-NRC-NPR.

A video of this play of course went viral on social media, and soon, an ABVP member filed a complaint in the New Town Police Station in Bidar. In the complaint, the school and someone who shared the video on Facebook, were accused of ‘spreading lies’ about CAA, NRC and NPR, encouraging ‘seditious’ thoughts, and making students say that they would ‘beat the PM with chappals’. A normally lethargic police, who under normal circumstances, takes hours to file an FIR even for the gravest of issues, took prompt action!

The point is, each of these statements is false, even going by the video recording of the play that went viral on social media.