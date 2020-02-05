‘Kids Can’t Do a Play Under BJP’: Parents Slam Bidar Sedition Row

Organised by the Parents of Peace, Justice & Plurality and a few other citizens’ collectives, as the evening turned dark, protesters lit up candles, shouting messages of solidarity with the parents, teachers and staff members at the Bidar school.

Dwiji Guru, a parent part of Parents of Peace, Justice & Plurality said: “As parents of children, we feel kids should be asking questions, not answering the police. This is really sad the police has come to this.”

Samar Hafeez, freelance writer, said, “In the national capital, there are goons, terrorists yielding guns against students, nothing is being done there. But in a small school in Bidar, students were just in a play. This is just ridiculous! The law and order in this country is terrible.”

Kalpana Chakravarty, social worker, said that she was angry at the way the children were being treated.