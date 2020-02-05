Bidar Sedition: Teacher, Parent’s Bail Hearing Pushed to 11 Feb
The bail hearing of the two women arrested over the Bidar school sedition row – a headmistress and a single mother – has been adjourned till 11 February, a lawyer representing the two women told The Quint on Wednesday, 5 February.
Fareeda Begum, the headmistress and Najmunnisa, a single mother, have been in custody ever since 30 January.
This means that by the time of the hearing, the duo would have spent nearly two whole weeks at the Bidar Central Prison and Correction Services ever since their arrest on 30 January. The women were remanded to judicial custody soon after the requisite medical tests were done according to procedure.
Advocate Aravind S, representing the women along with another lawyer said that that case was initially registered in the court of the judicial magistrate.
“After the case was registered in the court of the CJM, we had to file a new case in the Bidar District and Sessions court for bail. Yesterday (Tuesday, 4 February), the court issued notice to the public prosecutor and the next bail hearing has been fixed for 11 February. Until then there is no chance of bail,” he said.
The issue of notice by the court means that the public prosecutor will now have to respond as to whether or not the authorities will oppose bail for the two women.
There was no progress in the case since their arrest last week as the judge in the District and Sessions court was on leave and was only to return on 4 February.
While the adults were in prison, Bidar police, up to the rank of Deputy Superintendent has been turning up at the school on a near-daily basis to quiz kids, in groups and in their classrooms about a school play performance that took place on 21 January.
After posts about the play were shared on Facebook, the police registered an FIR at the New Town police station accusing the school of sedition, spreading communal disharmony and fake news about the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).
