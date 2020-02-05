Bidar Sedition: Teacher, Parent’s Bail Hearing Pushed to 11 Feb

The bail hearing of the two women arrested over the Bidar school sedition row – a headmistress and a single mother – has been adjourned till 11 February, a lawyer representing the two women told The Quint on Wednesday, 5 February.

Fareeda Begum, the headmistress and Najmunnisa, a single mother, have been in custody ever since 30 January.

This means that by the time of the hearing, the duo would have spent nearly two whole weeks at the Bidar Central Prison and Correction Services ever since their arrest on 30 January. The women were remanded to judicial custody soon after the requisite medical tests were done according to procedure.

Advocate Aravind S, representing the women along with another lawyer said that that case was initially registered in the court of the judicial magistrate.

“After the case was registered in the court of the CJM, we had to file a new case in the Bidar District and Sessions court for bail. Yesterday (Tuesday, 4 February), the court issued notice to the public prosecutor and the next bail hearing has been fixed for 11 February. Until then there is no chance of bail,” he said.