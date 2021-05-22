‘420 Doctors Succumbed to COVID Across India in Second Wave’: IMA

As the second wave overwhelmed hospitals and India's health infrastructure, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) said that as many as 420 doctors succumbed to COVID-19 all over India.

State-wise data compiled by the IMA shows that while 100 doctors died in Delhi, at least 96 died in Bihar and 41 casualties of doctors were reported from Uttar Pradesh, according to NDTV.

Other states, such as Gujarat, has reported 19 deaths, 20 in Telangana, 16 in West Bengal and Odisha each, while Maharashtra has had 15 COVID-related deaths amongst doctors.