Chennai Burial Row: IMA Seeks Law on Violence Against Doctors

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has called for protests demanding that a Special Central Law Against Violence on Doctors be implemented. This comes after the body of Dr Simon, a neurosurgeon from Chennai who died after contracting coronavirus disease, was not allowed to be buried at the burial site. People in the locality had taken to violent measures and threw stones at those who attempted to perform the doctor’s last rites.

“IMA has maintained utmost restraint and patience in spite of extreme provocations. Doctors have been abused, beaten up, denied entry and residence. Obstruction to cremation is the last straw that IMA can bear. If dignity is denied even in death, our patience and restraint lose their value. We demand a special Central Law against violence on doctors, nurses, healthcare workers and hospitals by an ordinance (sic),” reads a letter issued by the IMA’s National president Dr Rajan Sharma and general secretary Dr RV Asokan.