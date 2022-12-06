Queerphobia in Kerala: A Student Fights For Gender Identity on College Campus

Breaking down societal norms is not easy. Yet, there are some rebels who want to normalise the unconventional as they tread the path less taken.

Adarsh E, a queer student from Kerala's Kozhikode is one such rebel who has taken on alleged institutional harassment on his college campus.

Aadhi, as he is popularly called, is raising his voice against the homophobic, moralising and casteist remarks that he claims he hears from his teachers. The student, pursuing his Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.) studies at Government College of Teacher Education, Kozhikode, is also a budding poet and writer.