Queerphobia in Kerala: A Student Fights For Gender Identity on College Campus
Aadi said he was targeted for speaking against the alleged queerphobic comments that the teachers are preaching.
Breaking down societal norms is not easy. Yet, there are some rebels who want to normalise the unconventional as they tread the path less taken.
Adarsh E, a queer student from Kerala's Kozhikode is one such rebel who has taken on alleged institutional harassment on his college campus.
Aadhi, as he is popularly called, is raising his voice against the homophobic, moralising and casteist remarks that he claims he hears from his teachers. The student, pursuing his Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.) studies at Government College of Teacher Education, Kozhikode, is also a budding poet and writer.
Teachers are injecting toxic, conservative, and prejudiced thinking into other students.Aadhi, Student, Government College of Education, Kozhikode
‘Queerphobic Comments Shared in Classrooms’
Aadhi told The Quint that in recent months, he has been constantly targeted for speaking against the alleged heteronormative-queerphobic comments that the teachers keep repeating in classrooms.
"I've been bullied by classmates and teachers, so I feel alienated. Our classroom and interactions with teachers is gendered, queerphobic and misogynistic, a clear reflection of society. If a student is mischievous, he is made to sit between women. It is perceived as punishment. Where does a queer person sit then ?" he asked.
He alleged that he was ridiculed for his clothing and for being open about his gender identity. He told The Quint that even after he came out to his teachers and peers, they have been insensitive towards his gender identity.
Why is a teacher's gaze transfixed at a student's legs? The homophobic comments passed by teachers are very triggering. Everyone looks at me like I am an alien. So I skip classes, I prefer sitting in the library. This is definitely affecting my studies.Adarsh, Government College of Teacher Education
Aadhi Claims No Action was Taken
Perturbed by the alleged taunts, he wrote a complaint to the Principal on 3 October stating he was being ragged and bullied.
In the complaint letter, accessed by The Quint, Aadhi claimed that his Arabic Professor said this before his semester exam:
“Adarsh is a public nuisance. He has been writing vulgar statements in social media accounts. Further his presence itself collapses the reputation of this institution which has great legacy.”
Though the college conducted an investigation into the matter, Aadhi claims that his complaint was disregarded and no action was taken.
"He (Principal) dismissed my issue saying it is bizarre. I am on the verge of dropping out. I’m just holding on to the last straw," he said.
Dr CK Babu, the College Principal however dismissed Aadhi's claims.
We have not encountered any instance of discrimination. We support the freedom and rights of the students and allow everything as specified by UGC & Kerala government. We are always ready to provide freedom.Dr CK Babu, College Principal
Aadhi's outcry on social media caught the attention of Bindu R, Kerala's Education Minister, and spoke out in his favour, advising him to "...Be bold, be strong... This too will pass.."
Meanwhile, on 2 November, Vanaja Collective, a human rights organisation that creates spaces for historically oppressed communities, protested outside Aadhi's college.
Need for Inclusive Classrooms
Aadhi feels that as a student aspiring to be a teacher soon, his own classroom is not inclusive.
"Our teachers have conservative thinking. They are not updated and don't welcome new ideologies. They don't have any strong political opinions. For a queer person, it is a huge struggle to study and become a teacher. Due to discrimination, many of them across the state have dropped out, and even died by suicide. I believe this needs to be called out," he said.
He believes the teachers needs to be sensitised about the spectrum of gender identities.
It is everyone's basic right to wear what they want. What I eat and what I wear is my choice and nobody, including the government, can question that.Aadhi, Student, Government College of Education, Kozhikode
Topics: Kerala Homosexuality Queer
