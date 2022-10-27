'Infuriated by Chennai Photographer's Apology': Survivor Speaks of Harassment

R* (name changed to protect her identity) knew about Prashanth since 2017 as they studied in the same college. She later took up a corporate job, also enrolled for modelling classes and took up modelling as a part-time gig.

“I am not an aspiring model. This is the story of a woman calling out a man. I was a writer on Quora for over five years. There I used to talk about traveling and buying a house for my parents. (On Quora) I had over 50,000 followers and later, I got followers on Instagram too,” she told The Quint.

When R reached out to Prashanth, he addressed her as “akka” (meaning elder sister in Tamil) at first but his tone changed soon, she alleged.