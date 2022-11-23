Who is Sushma Andhare, the Rising Star in Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena?

Many were surprised that Andhare was given the opportunity to speak at the prestigious Dussehra rally so soon after joining Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) as she had joined the party only on 28 July. She is one of the very few women to have spoken at this forum.

Andhare is a strong Ambedkarite and wears this identity on her sleeves. She ended her Dussehra speech with the slogan 'Jai Bhim,' which, she later confessed in an interview, might have been a first for the Shiv Sena's Dussehra rally.

Seen with the fact that Andhare had converted to Buddhism in 2006, many were perplexed by her decision to join a Hindutvavadi party. In her Dussehra speech, she addressed this by saying,