In Photos: Uddhav Thackeray's and Eknath Shinde's Dussehra Rallies
This was the first time in 56 years that two separate rallies were held in Mumbai. Here are some images from both.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Shiv Sena's Executive President Uddhav Thackeray both addressed lakhs of supporters at the Bandra Kurla Complex and the Shivaji Park respectively on Wednesday, 5 October, on the occasion of Dussehra.
This was the first time in 56 years that two separate Shiv Sena rallies were held in Mumbai. Here are a few images from both of them.
